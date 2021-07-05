Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

UNICEF calls for protection of minors rescued in Libya

July 5, 2021 at 11:54 am | Published in: International Organisations, Libya, News, UNICEF
A lifeguard from the Spanish NGO Open Arms holds a child after taking him out of a wooden boat in which 38 migrants of different nationalities, the majority of whom were Libyans, were trying to cross to Europe, on March 27, 2021 [Carlos Gil Andreu/Getty Images]
A lifeguard from the Spanish NGO Open Arms holds a child after taking him out of a wooden boat in which 38 migrants of different nationalities, the majority of whom were Libyans, were trying to cross to Europe, on March 27, 2021 [Carlos Gil Andreu/Getty Images]
 July 5, 2021 at 11:54 am

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concerns over the protection of rescued children in Libya, Xinhua news agency reports.

On Saturday Abdulkadir Musse, special representative of the United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) to Libya, called for the protection of child migrants who are rescued and returned to Libya.

"The body of a child and a woman among 14 people drowned in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya washed ashore in Zawya, northwestern Libya. In another incident today, at least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia," said Musse.

"UNICEF calls for immediate action to protect the intercepted children by offering appropriate immediate care and durable solutions," he added.

UNICEF is also concerned about the safety of school children in Libya due to armed clashes.

According to UNICEF, since the beginning of 2021, a total of 529 children have been intercepted and returned to Libyan shores, out of a total of nearly 15,000 people.

READ: 125 children rescued off Libya coast heading to Europe says UN

Categories
International OrganisationsLibyaNewsUNICEF
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments