Hezbollah downs Israel drone in southern Lebanon

October 1, 2021 at 11:02 am | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News
An Israeli military observation point on the border wall separating Israel (L) from Lebanon (R), near the Rosh Hanikra Crossing, also known as the Ras Al Naqoura Crossing on 12 October 2020. [JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images]
Lebanon's Hezbollah group announced yesterday that it had downed an Israeli drone which was flying over the south of Lebanon.

The group said in a statement that the drone had been targeted with the "appropriate weapons" and crashed near the village of Yater at 1:55pm local time.

The Israeli military said on Twitter that "during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory", adding that the incident is being investigated.

Israeli drones and warplanes routinely breach Lebanese airspace in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Occupation forces also use Lebanese airspace to strike targets in neighbouring Syria.

