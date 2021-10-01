Hezbollah downs Israel drone in southern Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah group announced yesterday that it had downed an Israeli drone which was flying over the south of Lebanon.

The group said in a statement that the drone had been targeted with the "appropriate weapons" and crashed near the village of Yater at 1:55pm local time.

The Israeli military said on Twitter that "during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory", adding that the incident is being investigated.

Israeli drones and warplanes routinely breach Lebanese airspace in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. Occupation forces also use Lebanese airspace to strike targets in neighbouring Syria.

