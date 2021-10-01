Taliban vehicle hit in bomb attack in provincial capital

A vehicle belonging to the Taliban was hit by an explosion in a town north of the capital Kabul today, Anadolu reports.

Two suspects were detained in a search operation after the incident that occurred in Charikar, the provincial capital of Parwan, said the Taliban government's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Mujahid added that several members of the terror group Daesh were killed in the operation and that some were captured alive.

Some members of the Taliban were reportedly wounded in the bomb attack and clashes broke out during the operation.

Attacks by Daesh have increased after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in August. The terror group is responsible for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad on September 18 and 19 in which four people were killed.

Taliban officials have, however, claimed that Daesh does not pose a major threat and that terrorist groups would not be allowed to operate in the country.

