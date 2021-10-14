Kuwait urges citizens to leave Lebanon

Kuwait urged its citizens to leave Lebanon and postpone plans to travel to the country after deadly shootings erupted in the capital Beirut on Thursday, according to local media.

In a statement cited by the Kuwaiti official KUNA news agency, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Beirut urged its citizens in Lebanon to exercise caution, avoid areas that witness security disturbances, and remain at their places of residence, Anadolu Agency reports.

Early on Thursday, unknown gunmen opened fire at a protest by supporters of the Hezbollah group and the Amal Movement near the Palace of Justice in Beirut, leaving at least six people dead and 32 others wounded, according to authorities.

The protest was held to demand the removal of Tarek Bitar, the judge heading the probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast, as the court dismissed a complaint against him and allowed him to continue the investigation.

Commenting on the violence, both Hezbollah and Amal accused in a joint statement an "armed group" affiliated with the Lebanese Forces party, led by Samir Geagea, of being behind the attack.

The Lebanese military said in a statement that the protesters were attacked while heading toward the Palace of Justice.

The Beirut port blast in August 2020 killed more than 200 people, injured around 6,000, and left some 300,000 homeless, besides causing massive damage and further weakening Lebanon's already fragile economy.