Hamas praises Algeria support for Palestine

The head of Hamas' political bureau Ismail Haniyeh yesterday praised Algeria's continued support for the Palestinian cause and refusal to normalise relations with Israel.

Haniyeh made the remarks in a letter sent to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to mark the 67th anniversary of the outbreak of the Algerian revolution against French colonialism.

"Hamas expresses its pride and appreciation for Algeria's historic and honourable role in supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, permanent solidarity with their just cause, and rejection of normalisation with the Zionist enemy," Haniyeh said in his letter, adding the Palestinian people are inspired by the Algerian blessed "liberation revolution".

In 2020, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco agreed to normalise relations with Israel.

Algeria has refused to establish relations with Israel.

