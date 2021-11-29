Turkey is ready to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan says

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, says his country is ready to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, even with strained relations between Ankara and Moscow over the sale of armed drones to Kyiv earlier this year, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Erdogan talked to reporters on the way back from Turkmenistan, saying Ankara wants stability and peace in the Black Sea region, adding that he had had frequent discussions about the issue with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"Whether it is as a mediator or speaking to them about the issue, by holding these talks with Ukraine and Mr. Putin, God willing, we want to play a part in the solution of this," he said.

Turkey, as a NATO member, has strong ties with both Ukraine and Russia, especially in the defence industry. In 2019, Turkey ordered Russian S-400s defence system, $300 million per system. In 2020, Ukraine also ordered Turkish drones.

Russia and Ukraine are tied up in conflict over the annexation of Crimea, which Turkey aims to mediate, especially on that crisis.

