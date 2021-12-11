Turkey NGO sends 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Syria

Marking Human Rights Day, Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) sent 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Syria on Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The aid is part of a campaign launched by IHH in November, named "Winter at the door! Don't leave them alone."

The mayor of Istanbul's Umraniye district, Ismet Yildirim, stated: "Turkey is at the top of the countries that provide humanitarian aid."

He continued: "The commission plans to send 1,500 trucks of humanitarian aid for the needy in Syria."

Meanwhile, member of the board of directors, Mohammad Keskin, added: "This year, we launched a relief campaign for the oppressed Syrians who live in tents in harsh winter conditions."

He added: "On this special day – Human Rights Day – humanitarian aid trucks from 81 provinces set off for Syria."

This came days after the response team in Syria had reported that food prices in the north of Syria had risen by 400 per cent, fuel by 350 per cent, bread by 300 per cent, and non-food items by 200 per cent, while the poverty rate has reached 90 per cent.

