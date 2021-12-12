Portuguese / Spanish / English

Britain tells Iran: still time for a 'last chance' nuclear deal

Iran nuclear talks in the Austrian capital Vienna on 29 November 2021 [EU Vienna Delegation/Anadolu Agency]
Britain told Iran on Sunday that there was still time for Tehran to save the nuclear deal but that this was the last chance for Iranian negotiators to come to the table with serious proposals, Reuters reported.

"This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms of the JCPOA," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"This is their last chance and it is vital that they do so. We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

