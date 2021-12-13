Ghannouchi aide: Parliament to resume its activities soon

Tunisia's Assembly of People's Representatives (parliament) is preparing to resume its activities in the coming days, Deputy Speaker Maher Medhioub said on Sunday.

Medhioub wrote on his Facebook that the parliament is to resume its meetings virtually due to the "unlawful" closure of its premises by President Kais Saied.

Medhioub said the parliament has been in a state of continuous meeting since the start of October 2021.

Since 25 July, Tunisia has been under exceptional measures imposed by Saied who, according to several MPs and legal experts, usurped the powers of the parliament.

Medhioub said that the meetings would resume as soon as all the required measures and conditions are ready, pointing to technical measures and contact with national, regional and international mass media.

On 1 October, Ghannouchi announced the resumption of parliamentary activities, but hours later, the Tunisian authorities blocked the website of the parliament and the application used for virtual meetings.

