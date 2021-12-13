Qatar Airways adds more flights from London to Doha for the festive season

Qatar Airways announces an increase in services from London to Doha for the festive season, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the Qatari flag carrier said adding more services is the part of airline's connectivity agenda to passengers as they discover the world.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has been doing many investments in the UK since the beginning of 2010.

In 2010, QIA bought the famous London department store,Harrods, from Egyptian-born businessman, Mohamed Al-Fayed,in a deal worth around 1.5 billion pounds (approx $198 billion).

In November, Qatar and Rolls Royce signed an agreement to generate at least 10,000 climate-tech jobs by 2040.

Last year, Qatar Airways also bought a $600 million stake in British Airways-owner IAG, to increase its holding to 25.1 per cent.

Qatar Airways has also announced the launch of inaugural services to Odessa, Ukraine, with three weekly flights from today (9 December) and Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with two weekly flights from 17 January 2022.

