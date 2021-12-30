Russia denies approval of Israeli airstrike on Syrian port

First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy, has said that his country did not agree to any military action in Syria, including the Israeli airstrikes on the strategic Latakia port.

Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters, Polyansky described the airstrikes as a "cause for concern" which "should be avoided by all means."

When asked about the Israeli airstrike on Latakia port in light of the distinguished relations between Russia and Israel, Polyansky said "In the beginning we were waiting for more information about what has happened in Latakia, but in general we condemn any action that exacerbates the already fragile situation. We have not approved any military action in this area, including the Israeli raids."

He pointed out that Israel's failure to taking responsibility for such raids complicates matters, adding "therefore we want more information about these events and we will deal with them bilaterally with Israel."

Early Tuesday morning, Israeli warplanes fired a number of missiles at the port of the coastal city of Latakia causing large explosions and fires, in the second alleged Israeli strike in a month on the key facility.

Syria's SANA news agency quoted an unnamed military official as saying that several missiles struck the container area in the port, setting some of them on fire. He said the strikes caused "massive material damage."

