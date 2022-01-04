Portuguese / Spanish / English

Jordanian lawmakers brawl during debate on women's rights

The ministers went on to approve adding the words 'men and women' to the second chapter of Jordan's constitution instead of simply 'of Jordanians'which in Arabic would come in the default masculine form
January 4, 2022 at 1:42 pm | Published in: Jordan, Middle East, Videos & Photo Stories
January 4, 2022 at 1:42 pm

READ: Woman captures escaped lion in Kuwait

Categories
JordanMiddle EastVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments