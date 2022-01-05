Israel in talks to establish ties with Maldives, Comoros

The Muslim-majority islands of Comoros and Maldives could be next on the list of countries who are set to normalise ties with Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

According to diplomatic sources, though talks are ongoing, there are no indications from diplomatic sources that an announcement was expected anytime in the near future.

Comoros is a Muslim-majority island based in the Indian Ocean, between Madagascar and the mainland countries of Mozambique and Tanzania. It is the only Arab country entirely in the Southern Hemisphere and a member of the Arab League.

The United States reportedly brought the two countries together for discussions on the Arab League member establishing diplomatic ties with the occupation state of Israel and the talks have continued on a bilateral basis.

Neighbouring islands the Maldives established diplomatic relations with Israel in 1965 but suspended ties in 1974.

In July 2018, under President Abdulla Yameen, Maldives terminated the cooperation agreements with Israel.

Moreover, in May 2011, the archipelago's then-foreign minister, Ahmed Naseem, became the first top official from the Maldives to visit Israel. However, the renewed relationship did not develop into full diplomatic relations.

In 2020, normalisation deals signed by the UAE and Bahrain, followed by Sudan and Morocco, were denounced by Palestinians who claimed the states had abandoned a unified position under which Arab countries would make peace only after a two-state solution, negotiations for which have been deadlocked for years.

