Rocket attack hits military camp near Baghdad Airport

A camp in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport has been hit by a rocket attack, the Iraqi Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

"A Katyusha rocket landed on the Al-Nasr camp in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport in the capital," the Ministry said in a statement, and reported by Anadolu News Agency.

No casualties were reported.

Al-Nasr (Victory) camp is one of the military sites where advisers to the US-led international coalition against the Daesh terror group are located.

Wednesday's attack was the fourth against US-led coalition bases in Iraq within a week, which came amid tension over the presence of US-led forces in Iraq.

On 9 December, both Iraq and the international coalition announced the official end of the combat mission of coalition forces in the country.

On 26 July, Baghdad and Washington agreed to withdraw all US combat forces from Iraq by the end of 2021, while retaining US advisers and trainers to assist Iraqi security forces.

Since 2014, Washington has led an international coalition against the Daesh terrorist group.

