Palestinians married to Israeli citizens excluded from COVID vaccine pass

Despite receiving all required doses of the vaccine Palestinians with legal residency in Israel have reported difficulties acquiring the Israeli Health Ministry's 'Green Pass' – certifying they have been vaccinated against or recovered from the virus.

Proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 is required to gain admission to a range of public places.

The Association for Civil Rights in Israel has called on the Health Ministry to urgently look into the issue which could jeopardise the Palestinian residents' access to employment and other services.

"My wife hasn't lived [in the occupied Palestinian territories] since 2004…The Health Ministry is washing its hands of us." says Adam Ziadna, Palestinian citizen of Israel. He added: