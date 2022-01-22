Yemen: At least 3 children among victims of Saudi-led coalition strikes

Tens of people have been killed in air raids on Friday morning by the Saudi-led coalition forces on a Houthi prison in northern Yemen, Houthi officials and charities disclosed.

The Houthis reported 223 victims, including 77 dead, noting that rescue operations are still ongoing and people are still under the rubble.

Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) has said it had counted 70 dead and 138 wounded in the strike in Saada governorate.

Meanwhile, Save the Children announced that at least three children were killed in a strike targeting the key port city of Hudaydah in the south of the country.

The Houthis released footage showing bodies in the rubble and dazed survivors after an overnight air attack by the Saudi-led coalition took out a telecommunications hub, causing a nationwide internet blackout.

The Saudi-led military coalition has intensified attacks in Yemen after the Houthis allegedly conducted an unprecedented assault on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday that killed three people and launched missiles and drones at Saudi cities.

While the US-led coalition mentioned the attack on Hudaydah, it did not mention the attack on the prison in Saada.

