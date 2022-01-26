Saudi lifts unofficial ban on Turkish goods

Saudi Arabia has lifted theÂ unofficial banÂ on Turkish goods, which came into place four years ago,Â Al-Khaleej OnlineÂ reported yesterday.

As a result of the ban, Turkish exports to Saudi ArabiaÂ declinedÂ from $2.7 billion in 2018 to $189 million in 2021.

The move comes ahead of the planned visit to Saudi Arabia by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan next month.

Kazem Taiji, a member of a Turkish commercial group, said Saudi Arabia is a good market for Turkiye, lamenting the full closure of Saud's Al Jazeera Gate in 2020 to all Turkish goods.

Last month, ErdoganÂ announcedÂ his plan to visit Saudi Arabia in February. He said he would discuss the issue of the Turkish exports to the kingdom with Saudi officials during his visit.

Meanwhile, Saudi exports to Turkiye reached $3 billion during the first 11 months of 2021 despite the Saudi ban on Turkish goods.

Last week, Turkiye lifted a ban on prominent Saudi and Emirati mass media, includingÂ Al Arabiya TVÂ andÂ OkazÂ newspaper.

ver the past few years, relations betweenÂ SaudiÂ andÂ TurkiyeÂ have been increasingly strained by diplomatic differences and by each other's involvement in theÂ Syrian civil war, and especially byÂ Turkiye'sÂ support of QatarÂ following theÂ blockadeÂ imposed on it by the kingdom, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and EgyptÂ in 2017.

Relations reached breaking point with theÂ murderÂ of US-basedÂ SaudiÂ journalistÂ Jamal KhashoggiÂ in theÂ SaudiÂ consulate in IstanbulÂ in October 2018. Following months of investigations into the murder and aÂ UN reportÂ concluding thatÂ SaudiÂ agents killed Khashoggi under the direct command of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,Â TurkeyÂ has repeatedlyÂ calledÂ for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Consequently, the kingdom has been pushing a campaign to encourage its tourists to boycottÂ TurkeyÂ through all possible means, including the purchase of products, consumption of foods, sale of properties, dealings withÂ TurkishÂ companies, and especially tourism to the country. The campaign has garnered support amongstÂ SaudiÂ royals and figures, a famous case being when Riyadh's influential governor Faisal Bin BandarÂ declinedÂ an offer ofÂ TurkishÂ coffee, triggering a call for a boycott ofÂ TurkishÂ products.

In August 2019,Â Saudi's Ministry of Education made a series ofÂ modifications to its history books, altering the legacy of the Ottoman Empire and referring to it as an "occupation".

The Saudi-led boycott of QatarÂ came to an endÂ in January 2021 and relations with both the small Gulf state and its allies have thawed since.