Iran, Qatar discuss regional developments

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, on Thursday received Qatar's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in the capital, Tehran, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The two men discussed regional developments, according to a statement by Iran's Presidency.

Raisi said the presence of foreign elements in the region diminishes security and raises concerns.

"Foreigners do not respect the identities of locals. They see themselves as the rulers of the world," he said.

Pointing to the importance of regional cooperation, Raisi noted that neighbouring countries should strengthen relations, and this would serve peace and security.

During the meeting, Al-Thani also conveyed an invitation by Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to Raisi for the upcoming Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), which will be held in Doha soon.

Meanwhile, Al-Thani underlined that they were making efforts to increase relations with Tehran in every field.

Al-Thani, who arrived in Tehran on Thursday to hold official talks, met with Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, before meeting Raisi.

READ: Opposition group hacks Iran state TV