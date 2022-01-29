Over 2,000 migrants held across Turkiye

More than 2,000 migrants were held across Turkiye, the Interior Ministry said today, Anadolu Agency reports.

During operations against irregular migration across the country, a total of 2,028 migrants and 127 suspects accused of human smuggling, including 72 foreign nationals, were nabbed, a ministry statement said.

Thousands of places were searched by over 36,000 personnel as well as more than 600 sniffer dogs.

Six of the detained suspects are affiliated with a terrorist organization, the ministry added.

Turkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers and irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Turkiye, which already hosts four million refugees, more than any country in the world, is taking new security measures along its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

READ: Turkey rescues 32 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece