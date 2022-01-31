Turkey FM meets Bahrain Crown Prince in Manama

The Turkish Foreign Minister, on Monday, met with the Bahraini Crown Prince as part of his official visit to the Gulf country, according to diplomatic sources, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Mevlut Cavusoglu and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed the steps to be taken to further improve bilateral relations during their meeting at Gudaibiya Palace in the capital, Manama.

Cavusoglu met his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif Bin Rashid Alzayani, on Sunday and discussed joint cooperation aimed at enhancing economic and trade relations.

The Turkish Foreign Minister is on an official visit to Bahrain on 30 to 31 January, upon the invitation by Alzayani.

Separately, Cavusoglu had a phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, said diplomatic sources, adding the two top diplomats discussed bilateral and regional issues.

