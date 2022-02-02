Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel plans to sell early warning, defence systems to UAE

The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020. - A US-Israeli delegation including White House advisor Jared Kushner took off on a historic first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi to mark the normalisation of ties between the Jewish state and the UAE. (Photo by KARIM SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel is planning to sell early warning and defence systems to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Times of Israel reported Channel 13 news saying yesterday.

The news sites said talks were underway for the sale of a number of weapons systems to the UAE including some to warn of incoming fire and intercept it.

Currently, the UAE is operating a South Korean missile defence system that it bought after Israel refused to sell defence systems to the Gulf state.

Channel 12 news reported that a decision has not yet been made by Israel whether the Iron Dome system will be sold to the UAE as it fears that the sale would allow secrets to be passed to a third-party.

"Mossad, which paved the way for the normalisations, has begged the security agencies to stop looking at these countries as 'Arabs'," Israeli military analyst Alon Ben David said.

