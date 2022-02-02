MEMO in conversation with Reem Edan

Watch our conversation with Iraqi-American comedian and award-winning writer Reem Edan as discussing her career doing comedy in America and the Arab world and how her background influenced the topics of her performances.

Reem is known for her unique brand of 'Muslim-ennial' humour. She has performed at venues and colleges worldwide and opened for comics including Arsenio Hall and Jay Leno. She was previously invited to attend a programme at MIT for influencers using their platforms for social change, named one of Bustle's '5 Muslim Women Comedians to Get You Through Social Distancing' she can be seen performing in Arabic on the 'Stand Up Sketch Show'. Recently, Reem has worked as a synopsis writer/editor for Netflix and is the comedic voice of Tom & Jerry's Twitter page.