Turkey Consul General visits West Bank city of Salfit

Turkish Consul General in Jerusalem, Ahmet Riza Demirer, on Wednesday, visited the West Bank city of Salfit, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The diplomat held talks with Palestinian local officials to discuss requests submitted by the Salfit Municipality to the Turkish government for carrying out projects in the city, the Salfit Municipality said in a statement.

The talks also discussed twinning projects between the Salfit Municipality and Turkish municipal councils, the statement added.

During the meeting, Demirer underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two sides, the statement said.

Salfit Mayor, Abdelkarim Zubeidi, for his part, thanked the Turkish government for its support to the Palestinians and stressed the strength of relations between the Palestinian and Turkish peoples.

In November, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) carried out a project to restore the streets and alleys of Salfit, including several Ottoman-era buildings.

