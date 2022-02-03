Tunisia: Ennahda to prosecute activist for inciting violence against it

Tunisia's Ennahda movement announced yesterday that it will file a lawsuit against a political activist for "inciting" violence against the movement's members.

Earlier on Tuesday activist Abdulaziz Al-Mazoughi said during a programme broadcasted by private Shems FM: "I am ready to sacrifice and not receive ten months' salary. The important thing is to get rid of political Islam," in reference to the Ennahda movement.

"We must struggle a little. I am ready to fight with money, with bullets and with anything until we remove them," he added.

In its statement, Ennahda said "full responsibility for the violence that may affect the party's leaders and supporters as a result of this incitement" fell on Al-Mazoughi.

The movement also condemned the silence of the Audio-Visual Communication Commission – which oversees standards – about all speeches of violence, hatred and incitement against the party, its leaders and supporters in a number of television and radio programmes.

