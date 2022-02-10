ICJP petitions Home Secretary to revoke Smotrich entry clearance into UK

The international Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) has written to the British Home Secretary Priti Patel about the reported presence of an Israeli hate preacher, Bezalel Smotrich, in the UK.

Writing on behalf of the organisation, Crispin Blunt MP said he was made aware of the presence of the Member of the Israeli Knesset in the UK. The letter said:

"In the event that he intends to enter, or has entered the UK, we ask you to directly prevent his entry, or revoke his entry clearance on the basis that his presence is non-conducive to the public good."

The ICJP letter was accompanied by an eleven page document containing some of Smotrich's most inflammatory, hate-filled and bigoted views.

The ICJP urged the Home Secretary to reply urgently to their request.

