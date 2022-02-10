Turkey to unveil new economic plan amid currency crisis

Treasury and Finance Minister, Nureddin Nebati, on Saturday, will announce new economic measures amid currency crisis, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, this new economic package aims at countering price rises and getting households to bring gold holdings into the financial system.

Top company executives, the heads of banks and business group representatives are set to attend the event on Saturday.

On the other hand, Nebati, this week, pitched Turkey's new economic policy in London.

In 2021, the jumps in inflation and losses in the value of the Turkish currency, the lira, have led opposition parties and the public to attack the government's economic policy.

Meanwhile, last December, President Erdogan said Turkey will never leave its political and economic future to the "prescriptions" of global economic institutions, like the IMF.

The Turkish President also urged calm among the public, asking them "not to stray from common sense" when buying foreign currency, setting prices and shopping.

Erdogan also promised additional measures to help low-income citizens.