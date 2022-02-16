Egypt: state TV questions employees for asking for overdue salaries

Egypt's official TV channel has questioned and disciplined a number of its employees who asked management about delays in paying their salaries, Al-Shadooff news website revealed on Tuesday. The employees also protested against a strict attendance system that has been imposed.

Maspero TV is said to have questioned the employees about interruptions to their work, disturbing the peace, staging demonstrations and putting up posters. The disciplinary measures included salary deductions of between five and fifteen days.

The protests against the salary delays and attendance system started in early January. According to Al-Shadooff, the employees rejected the new attendance system requiring them to work for at least seven hours a day because it stopped them from taking second jobs necessary for them to make ends meet with the cost of basic essentials rising in Egypt.

