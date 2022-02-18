Palestine scholars denounce 'kidnapping' of Muslim children by Sweden

The Palestine Scholars Association yesterday condemned the forced removal of Muslim children from their families by Swedish social services saying it violates human rights, Anadolu reported.

"We strongly condemn and denounce what the Swedish authorities are doing in kidnapping Muslim children from their families," the association said in a statement, adding: "We consider this a blatant attack on the Muslim refugees who came to those countries to escape fierce wars."

The association expressed "absolute solidarity" with the children's families.

The Association called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Arab Organisation for Human Rights, and all human rights groups in the world to assume their responsibilities in preventing the oppression and persecution of Muslim immigrants in Sweden.

This week, Syrian refugee parents Diab Talal and his wife Amal called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to help return their five children after Swedish social services took them into care.

Swedish officials say that children are removed from their families under certain circumstances but have denied allegations of "kidnapping" and abuse.