Tunisia: Judges strike in protest against Kais Saied

Administrative judges in Tunisia carried out a one-day strike yesterday in protest against President Kais Saied's decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council and replace it with a temporary body.

The strike came in response to a call by the Union of Administrative Magistrates of Tunisia (UMA) and the Sectoral Council of the Association of Tunisian Judges (AMT) at the Administrative Court, after Saied issued a presidential order which allowed him to appoint, dismiss, promote and punish judges.

"We no longer have a judicial authority, rather, it has been completely abolished," said Refka Al-Mubarki, head of the Union of Administrative Magistrates.

Last week, judges carried out a two-day strike to protest against the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The Supreme Judicial Council is a Tunisian constitutional institution, approved by the 2014 Constitution. It guarantees within the scope of its powers the proper conduct of the judiciary, the independence of judicial power, holding the judges accountable and granting judges promotions. The first elections to choose its members were held on 23 October 2016.

Saied's decision aroused the concern of the international community, where the United Nations said it undermined the rule of law

Tunisia Union: No one can stop people demonstrating