Iranian prisoner dies of 'joy' after death penalty abolished

February 21, 2022 at 10:52 am | Published in: Iran, Middle East, News
An Iranian man suffered a deadly heart attack after learning that he no longer faced the death penalty for a murder he committed 18 years ago, the state-run Hamshahri newspaper reported yesterday.

The paper said 55-year-old Akbar, who hails from southern Iran, was arrested 18 years ago on charges of premeditated murder.

After learning that the victim's family had pardoned him and that he no longer faced the death penalty, Akbar suffered a heart attack as a result of being "overjoyed" and died, the paper said.

The paper quoted sources familiar with the case as saying that Akbar had spent all these years in fear of being executed for committing the murder at the age of 37.

The sources added that officials in the state's dispute resolution board were able to convince the victim's family to pardon him, but he died before being released.

