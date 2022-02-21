Report: Egypt interrogates detainees in leaked torture video

At least eight detainees in Cairo's Al-Salam Police Station are under investigation by State Security apparatus in Egypt after videos of prisoners being tortured were leaked, the Egyptian Front for Human Rights said.

The organisation said the men were accused of "participating in a terrorist group, spreading false news, and having a phone without a license, in places where they don't have permission to have in it."

The men being investigated are: Osama Ibrahim Abdel Dayem, Mahmoud Fawzy Madani, Tamer Khaled Abdel Aziz, Ahmed Hussein Ahmed Ali, Mohamed El Sayed Ali Ali, Hani El Sayed Ahmed Abbas, Mina Samir and Abanoub Issa.

On 15 February, the public prosecutor released a statement insisting that the injuries were self-inflicted by the inmates who used metal coins to injure each other.

A video believed to have been recorded last November and showing detainees being hung from a metal grate by their arms, while others had sustained wounds across their chests and back, allegedly at the hands of police officers beating them with sticks. The videos had been sent to MEMO and the Guardian through a mobile phone.

