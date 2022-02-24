Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen Islah Party condemns death penalty against ts members 

February 24, 2022 at 8:45 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Yemen
Yemeni protesters who are loyal to the Houthi group participate in a rally against the announcement of the diplomatic normalisation between Israel and the United Arab Emarite on 22 August 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
Yemeni protesters who are loyal to the Houthi group participate in a rally against the announcement of the diplomatic normalisation between Israel and the United Arab Emarite on 22 August 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]
 February 24, 2022 at 8:45 am

Yemen's Al Islah Party yesterday condemned the death penalties issued by a Houthi court in Sanaa against 13 of its members, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, Al Islah condemned the ruling to execute 13 of its members six years after kidnapping them from their homes, torturing them and forcibly disappearing them.

The statement stressed that the Houthi's courts have no official status or jurisdiction over Yemenis.

At the same time, Al Islah called for the Yemeni Public Prosecutor to file criminal complaints against members and leaders of the Houthi group who impersonate the judiciary and carry out hundreds of crimes and violations against Yemenis.

It also called for local and international rights groups, NGOs, political parties and the UN envoy to condemn the sentences against its members, as well as the party which issued them.

This statement came one day after a Houthi court sentenced 13 members of Al Islah Party to death and handed jail terms of five to eight years to ten others over claims they targeted the army and security members.

READ: 20,000 Yemenis displaced since beginning of 2022, IOM says

Categories
Middle EastNewsYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments