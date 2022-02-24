Yemen Islah Party condemns death penalty against ts members 

Yemen's Al Islah Party yesterday condemned the death penalties issued by a Houthi court in Sanaa against 13 of its members, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, Al Islah condemned the ruling to execute 13 of its members six years after kidnapping them from their homes, torturing them and forcibly disappearing them.

The statement stressed that the Houthi's courts have no official status or jurisdiction over Yemenis.

At the same time, Al Islah called for the Yemeni Public Prosecutor to file criminal complaints against members and leaders of the Houthi group who impersonate the judiciary and carry out hundreds of crimes and violations against Yemenis.

It also called for local and international rights groups, NGOs, political parties and the UN envoy to condemn the sentences against its members, as well as the party which issued them.

This statement came one day after a Houthi court sentenced 13 members of Al Islah Party to death and handed jail terms of five to eight years to ten others over claims they targeted the army and security members.

