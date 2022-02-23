20,000 Yemenis displaced since beginning of 2022, IOM says

More than 20,000 Yemenis have been displaced since the beginning of the year, the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announced yesterday.

In its latest report on the situation in Yemen, the IOM said: "From 01 January 2022 to 19 February 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 3,368 households (HH) (20,208 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once."

It explained that most of those displaced were forced out of the governorates of Marib, Hudaydah and Taiz.

Over the past few weeks, Yemen has witnessed a major military escalation between pro-government forces and the Houthis, which led to the displacement of many families, in addition to great human and material losses.

Impoverished Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Houthis overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

The war, in which the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) back the Saudi-led coalition, has killed more than 100,000 people and pushed millions to the brink of famine, according to the United Nations (UN) official data.

