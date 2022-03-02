Bennett: Israel will not be bound by nuclear deal

Israel will not be bound by any agreement on Iran's nuclear pogramme, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said yesterday.

"It seems that in the near future your hands will be full," Ynet News reported Bennett telling Mossad agents. "Your important mission will be to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities."

"It is a task that you have been dealing with for years now, but it looks like we are getting closer to the moment of truth. This is the money time."

The US and other world powers, including China, Russia, UK, France and Germany have been carrying out talks in Vienna to revive a deal aimed to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in return for relieving sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic in 2018.

Bennett said that "the sun will not set on Israel's security and the safety of its citizens. I said it before and I will say it again, especially on this stage – the nuclear agreement with Iran doesn't bound Israel."

He also said: "A country, especially a democratic one, in such a challenging era for democracies, also needs other aspects of strength: endurance, cohesion, common goal, and mental strength, so its citizens won't give in to any psychological warfare."

