Turkey welcomes over 20,000 Ukrainian refugees, Interior Minister says

Turkey started to host over 20,000 Ukrainian citizens amid Russia's invasion of the country, Interior Minister, Süleyman Soylu said, Sunday, adding that Turkey is more than happy to welcome them, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Minister Soylu said some 1.5 million Ukranians had to leave their homes due to the war, stating European countries failed to make independent decisions as they promised to sustain the peace in the region.

"Where is your Security Council? Go ahead and solve this problem," Soylu said.

"We do not discriminate against any race, regardless if they have blonde hair and blue eyes. We are Muslim and we embrace victims wherever they come from," he added.

Turkey has free trade and drone agreements with Ukraine. The experts say drone diplomacy with Ukraine will go far beyond as Turkey started to host Ukrainian refugees.

The Russia-Ukraine war entered its 12th days and over 1.5 million people have now fled the war, the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, the UN reports.

