EU does not recognise Sahrawi Republic

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has reiterated that the bloc does not recognise the so-called Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

"No member state of the European Union recognises the Sahara," Borrell wrote in a statement in response to a member of the European Parliament, stressing that "the participation of the Polisario Front in the European Union and African Union summit" does not change the EU position or that of member states in this regard.

"This has no effect on the European Union position," he said.

The European official said the EU "strongly supports the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy Staffan de Mistura to continue the political process aimed at achieving a just, realistic, practical, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution to the Sahara issue."

Morocco recently reduced the level of its delegation to the European Union and the African Union summit held in the Belgian capital, Brussels, over the Polisario Front's participation in the European-African summit.

