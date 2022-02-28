Algeria reiterates solidarity, support for Sahrawi cause

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune yesterday renewed his country's solidarity with the "just" Western Sahara cause and its support for the legitimate right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence.

President Tebboune sent a message to Sahrawi President Brahim Ghali on the 46th anniversary of the proclamation of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), in which he said: "The founding of the Sahrawi Republic on February 27, 1976 was an important station on the path of the brave Sahrawi people's struggle to regain their legitimate national rights."

"The Sahrawi people have revealed widespread respect and support at the international level for their insistence on continuing the struggle for self-determination and the extension of their sovereignty over their land," he added.

Tebboune concluded his message saying: "I renew to you our firm determination to work together to strengthen brotherly relations and cooperation between the two brotherly countries to achieve the aspirations of our two peoples in peace, security, progress and prosperity."

