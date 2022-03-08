Yemenis protest against fuel crisis in Houthi-held areas

Thousands of Yemenis yesterday took part in a demonstration denouncing the fuel crises and the sharp rise in fuel prices in Houthi-held areas, Anadolu reported.

The Houthi-affiliated Saba news agency said: "Thousands of people gathered in the governorates of Sanaa, Saada and Amran (north), Hajjah (west), Taiz (southwest), and Ibb (central) in response to a call made by the group."

Demonstrators held the United States and the Arab coalition responsible for the catastrophic repercussions of the fuel crisis and the rise in prices.

It was not possible to obtain immediate comment from the coalition.

For weeks, the Houthi-controlled areas have been suffering from a stifling fuel crisis; the group has accused the Arab coalition and the government of seizing oil shipments and preventing their entry to the port of Hudaydah.

The government requires that all revenues of ships entering the port to be deposited in a bank account that is not controlled by the Houthis and to be used to pay the salaries of civil servants.

According to the United Nations, by the end of 2021, the war in Yemen had caused the death of 377,000 people and left most of the population, or about 30 million, dependent on aid.

