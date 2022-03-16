UK looking to pay $522m Iran debt

Britain is looking at ways to pay a historic £400 million ($522 million) debt to Iran, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said today, adding that she would not say if it had been settled already, Reuters reports.

Iranian state media reported in 2021 that unidentified Iranian officials had said the British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be freed once the debt was paid."We've made it a priority to pay the debt that we do owe Iran and we have been seeking ways to pay it," she told Sky News. She added that there was a British team in Iran.

This comes as news emerged that British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been handed over to a British team at Tehran's International Imam Khomeini Airport and she is leaving Iran today.

READ: Iran regains UN vote after US enables UN payment