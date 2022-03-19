Egypt: Second price hike for cooking gas in 3 months

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued the second compulsory price hike in three months for cooking gas, Egyptian media reported on Friday.

The price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of cooking gas is now 75 Egyptian pounds, previously 70 Egyptian pounds – a seven per cent increase.

A 25 kg gas cylinder is now 150 pounds instead of the previous 140 before the price hike.

According to the decision, the price of a tonne of cooking gas is now 6,000 pounds, not including the freight price, compared with the previous 5,600 pounds.

The new prices will take effect on 18 March, 2022.

Recently, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi directed the formation of a committee to fight the monopoly across Egypt following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that negatively affected the basic commodities market, including wheat and cooking oil.

