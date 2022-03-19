Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt: Second price hike for cooking gas in 3 months

March 19, 2022 at 12:46 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
An Egyptian man arranges fruits at a shop in a market in Cairo, on March 17, 2022. - Soaring bread prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine have bitten into the purchasing power of consumers in Egypt, a leading importer of wheat from the former Soviet states. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
An Egyptian man arranges fruits at a shop in a market in Cairo, on March 17, 2022 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
 March 19, 2022 at 12:46 pm

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly issued the second compulsory price hike in three months for cooking gas, Egyptian media reported on Friday.

The price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of cooking gas is now 75 Egyptian pounds, previously 70 Egyptian pounds – a seven per cent increase.

A 25 kg gas cylinder is now 150 pounds instead of the previous 140 before the price hike.

According to the decision, the price of a tonne of cooking gas is now 6,000 pounds, not including the freight price, compared with the previous 5,600 pounds.

The new prices will take effect on 18 March, 2022.

Recently, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi directed the formation of a committee to fight the monopoly across Egypt following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war that negatively affected the basic commodities market, including wheat and cooking oil.

Read: Following the invasion of Ukraine, inflation and a shortage of foreign currency has hit Egypt

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments