Germany signs energy deal with Qatar

Germany and Qatar held talks to enter into a long-term energy partnership, news agencies reported yesterday.

This came as Germany, along with other EU member states, seeking to become less dependent on Russian energy sources following Moscow's war on Ukraine.

A statement issued by the Emiri Court said that Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani met German Economy Minister Robert Habeck in Doha yesterday.

The two discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in the energy sector.

Germany said a partnership had been clinched, but Qatar stopped short of saying a deal had been finalised.

"The companies that have come to Qatar with (Habeck) will now enter into contract negotiations with the Qatari side," a spokesperson for the German ministry said.

In a statement, Qatar said that for years it had sought to supply Germany but discussions never led to concrete agreements.

Following the launch of the Russian war on Ukraine, most EU member states have taken steps to become less dependent on Russian energy.

