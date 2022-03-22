Newly opened Istanbul Burn Centre Europe's largest

A full-fledged Burn Treatment Centre opened on Tuesday at a mega hospital in the Turkish metropolis, Istanbul, with its Chief of Medicine calling it Europe's largest, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Speaking at the Centre's opening ceremony at Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital, Dr. Nurettin Yiyit, said: "Today, we are opening this Centre to be the biggest in Europe."

"At the same time, we're also opening a Centre that is ideally prepared to treat burn patients from across the world," he added.

Senior surgeon, Mustafa Turan, said that the Centre's bed capacity can be increased whenever needed.

"In the future, we want to provide treatment services to our patients in optimum environments using the techniques most required by advanced technology such as stem cells, hyperbaric oxygen treatments and artificial skin, in the best conditions in intensive care," he added.

He said they already achieved successful results in the use of applications such as artificial skin and stem cells in the treatment of patients suffering burns of 70-90 per cent of their bodies.

The new Centre boasts 28 service beds, 17 wound-care beds, one 16-bed intensive care unit and two operating rooms.

The Centre is ready to serve around 45,000 patients a year, and also has three polyclinic rooms, two hydrotherapy washing units, one rehabilitation room, and three heliport areas.

Patients applying from other countries can also be treated at the Centre.