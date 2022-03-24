Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel Jewish settlers escalate aggression against Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli settlers, students at the Homesh Yeshiva (religious school), gather in front of a tent at the former settlement of Homesh, west of the West Bank city of Nablus, on December 30, 2021 [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli settlers have escalated their attacks on Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, Al Resalah newspaper reported yesterday.

Palestinian journalists Christine Rinwai tweeted: "Pay attention while you are driving along the roads. Israeli settler gangs have just thrown large stones at me near one of the checkpoints north of Al Bireh and broke my car's windscreen."

Christine added: "Settler gangs are closing streets and throwing stones at vehicles. They placed spike strips to puncture the tyres of Palestinian vehicles. They are doing this everywhere Palestinians exist."

Meanwhile, anti-settlement activist Ghassan Daglas said: "The settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles as they passed through Zaatrah and Huwwarah checkpoints, north of Nablus."

Daglas added: "A group of settlers attacked Palestinians vehicles at Beit El checkpoint – the northern entrance of the cities of Al Bireh and Ramallah."

Videos posted on social media showed settlers attacking Palestinians in several locations.

