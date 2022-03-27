Iran is ready to supply wheat to Lebanon, says FM 

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has said his country is ready to supply Lebanon with wheat, amid heightened concerns of a regional food crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to a tweet by Lebanon's President Michel Aoun on Friday, Iran's top diplomat assured him of Tehran's commitment during a meeting in Beirut that Iran was ready to support Lebanon in all fields, "most notably in the provision of wheat."

Lebanon which is already grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis imports the bulk of its wheat from Ukraine, has been warned by the World Bank that it risks facing a near-term supply shortage.

Earlier this week, Lebanon's Economy Minister Amin Salam told Reuters that his country is seeking to diversify its wheat supplies by importing 50,000 tonnes from India. The US and Kazakhstan are other alternative suppliers that are being considered.

Prices of imported red meat has also reportedly increased fivefold, causing many Lebanese to alter their eating habits.

Tehran has previously assisted Lebanon throughout its economic meltdown. In September, dozens of trucks carrying Iranian diesel arrived in the country as part of a series of shipments arranged by the Hezbollah movement.

However, sanctioned Iran is also facing its own potential food security challenge, experiencing water shortages and its worst drought in 50 years. As such, it needs to import around 8 million tonnes of wheat.

