Israel deploys 1,000 extra soldiers across occupied Palestinian territories

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered the deployment of 1,000 extra soldiers on Wednesday to support the police in the occupied West Bank and on the nominal border with the besieged Gaza Strip, his office has confirmed. Although still in training, the soldiers will be deployed according to police requirements.

The Israeli occupation army has deployed 12 extra battalions in the occupied West Bank and two around the fenced "border" with Gaza since last week.

"We are taking offensive and defensive actions," the Times of Israel reported Gantz as saying after a security assessment with Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and the head of Central Command, Major General Yehuda Fuchs.

"I have ordered the defence establishment to aid the police in the form of equipment, manpower and additional personnel," Gantz added. "If necessary, we will mobilise thousands of reservists who will flood the streets and operate wherever operational activity is required. Whatever it takes, we will break this wave of terror. We will bring back peace and stability in a forceful, smart and responsible manner."

Gantz also spoke about focusing on intelligence-based action related to locating potential attackers on social media, foiling Palestinian attempts to enter Israel illegally and disrupting arms deals.

