Israel launched over a thousand airstrikes on Syria in last 5 years: report

The Israeli Air Force has carried out more than a thousand airstrikes on Syrian targets over the past five years, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"Under the command of outgoing IAF Commander, Major General Amikam Norkin, the IAF over the past five years has struck 1,200 targets with over 5,500 munitions during 408 missions," the paper said, Wednesday, without revealing its sources of information.

According to the paper, in 2021 alone, dozens of aerial operations were carried out, with 586 munitions used against 174 targets; in addition, 239 anti-aircraft missiles fired toward Israeli jets during operations, most of them having missed their targets.

The paper claimed the attacks aimed to prevent Iran from entrenching on Israel's northern borders and smuggling advanced weaponry to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel had established a coordination mechanism with Russia to protect the Israeli aircraft from being attacked while carrying out their attacks.

Israel does not deny carrying out air attacks in Syria but, at the same time, it does not claim responsibility for the vast majority of them.

