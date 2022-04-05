Israel pardons Ukrainian prisoner to fight against Russia

Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, has pardoned a Ukrainian prisoner to take part in his country's war against Russia, according to Israeli media, Anadolu News Agency reports.

State-run KAN channel said Herzog responded to the prisoner's wish to fight for Ukraine on Monday "after the Ministry of Justice supported his release in light of the extraordinary humanitarian justification."

The broadcaster said the Ukrainian man was arrested in 2017 when he arrived in Israel carrying some kilograms of cocaine in his suitcase.

The prisoner is expected to leave for Ukraine next week.

On 24 February, Russia launched a war against Ukraine, which has been met with international outrage, with the European Union, US and UK, among others, implementing tough sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,430 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,097 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4.21 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

