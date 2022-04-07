Hamas: Israel violating international laws by banning Gaza patients from travel for treatment

A spokesman for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Abdel Latif Al-Qanoua said Thursday, that the Israeli authorities continue to flagrantly violate international laws and humanitarian covenants by besieging the Gaza Strip, preventing the entry of medical equipment and devices into it, and preventing Palestinian patients from travelling abroad for treatment, as well as practicing medical negligence against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

In remarks to Safa Agency on the World Health Day and the establishment of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Al-Qanoua said the Israeli "racist behaviour" against thousands of Palestinian patients "requires international organisations, especially the WHO, to redouble their efforts and play their role in saving the lives of Palestinian patients."

He called on the WHO to shoulder its responsibilities towards Israel's deliberate medical neglect of Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli prisons and work to save their lives.

