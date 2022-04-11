20 violations against Yemen journalists in 3 months, report finds

The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate said yesterday it had monitored 20 violations against journalists and media professionals within the first three months of the year.

The body said in a report which monitored the situation of media freedoms by the various parties to the conflict that the violations included six cases of suspension of private radio stations, five cases of attacks on press institutions and journalists, five cases of torture of detained journalists in prisons, three cases of detention and one case of threats.

The report pointed out that the Houthi group committed the majority of the violations, 11, while pro-government bodies committed four violations, and unknown parties committed five.

"The state of impunity continues for all perpetrators of crimes against the press and journalists, and the various authorities ignore positive interaction to bring press violators to justice and deter them," it added.

There was no comment from the bodies mentioned in the report.

Media and human rights organisations inside and outside Yemen say that journalists are subjected to multiple violations and crimes by all parties to the conflict.

Yemen is ranked 169th out of 180 countries on the World Press Freedom Index, according to Reporters Without Borders.

