Egypt's Al-Azhar condemns Israel's murder of Palestinian mother of 6

Al-Azhar, Egypt's highest Islamic body, yesterday condemned Israel's killing of a Palestinian mother of six.

The body slammed what it described as the "brutality of the occupation soldiers and deliberate killing of a woman."

Al-Azhar's remarks came after the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Sunday that 47-year-old Ghada Sbatein, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces near the occupied city of Bethlehem.

"The occupation soldiers, with their brutality, did not observe the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan," Al-Azhar added, noting that the Israeli attacks were a "dangerous escalation."

It called on the international community "to intervene to stop these recurring crimes immediately."

On its part, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the murder as a "crime against humanity," and called for "international protection."

