Egypt's Al-Azhar condemns Israel's murder of Palestinian mother of 6

April 12, 2022 at 2:59 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians carry the body of Ghada Sabatin, who died from her wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers, during her funeral in Husan village west of Bethlehem city in the occupied West Bank, on April 10, 2022. - The Israeli military said troops shot Sbitan who had approached them and failed to stop after they had fired warning shots. The woman, a widowed mother of six in her 40s, died after suffering massive blood loss from a torn artery, the Palestinian health ministry said. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)
Palestinians carry the body of Ghada Sabatin, who died from her wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers, during her funeral in Husan village west of Bethlehem city in the occupied West Bank, on April 10, 2022 [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
Al-Azhar, Egypt's highest Islamic body, yesterday condemned Israel's killing of a Palestinian mother of six.

The body slammed what it described as the "brutality of the occupation soldiers and deliberate killing of a woman."

Al-Azhar's remarks came after the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Sunday that 47-year-old Ghada Sbatein, was shot dead by Israeli occupation forces near the occupied city of Bethlehem.

"The occupation soldiers, with their brutality, did not observe the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan," Al-Azhar added, noting that the Israeli attacks were a "dangerous escalation."

It called on the international community "to intervene to stop these recurring crimes immediately."

On its part, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the murder as a "crime against humanity," and called for "international protection."

